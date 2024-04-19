Georgia TE Brock Bowers falls into Rams’ lap in new mock draft

The NFL draft is wildly unpredictable. This year, the only sure thing is Caleb Williams going first overall to the Chicago Bears. After that, anything can happen.

In our latest NFL Wires mock draft, the Los Angeles Rams landed the biggest steal of Round 1. Somehow, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers fell into the Rams’ lap at No. 19 overall.

Bowers is projected to be a top-10 pick next week, with the New York Jets at No. 10 being a perfect fit for the stud tight end. However, in this mock, the Jets pass on him, as do the Bengals – two prime candidates to select Bowers in the first 20 picks.

Both the Jets and Bengals opted for offensive line help, which could realistically happen in the actual draft next week, making it a possibility that Bowers will slip to the Rams at No. 19. More likely, the Rams would have to trade up for the former Bulldog.

I was surprised to see Bowers still on the board and while the Rams don’t have a pressing need at tight end after signing Colby Parkinson, it’s hard to pass up a talent like Bowers. The Rams could still find a role for him right away as a big slot receiver and second tight end in 12 personnel, so there should be no concerns about fitting him into a crowded position group. Bowers would open things up for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the outside by commanding attention over the middle, which would do wonders for Matthew Stafford. Bowers should be a top-10 pick so landing him at No. 19 is a huge steal.

For those unfamiliar with Bowers’ game, he’s a game-changer at the tight end position. He’s incredibly fast for his size, which some people may not realize because he didn’t run a 40 before the draft. He’s also terrific in contested-catch situations and elusive after the catch, making him a nightmare to get on the ground.

He may not be a traditional tight end who lines up next to the tackle on every snap, but he’s fantastic in the slot and is still a willing blocker when needed. For a former tight ends coach like Sean McVay, Bowers would probably be a dream selection at No. 19.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire