Georgia softball facing Auburn in SEC Tournament

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team has been in a bit of a slump recently. Georgia has lost five of its last six SEC series and is looking to regain form in the postseason.

Georgia is 38-15 on the season with ton of quality wins. However, the Bulldogs finished the year 12-12 in SEC play, which is seventh in the conference. The SEC is one of the toughest conferences in the nation, but Georgia will have to pick it up if they want to accomplish their goals this season.

Georgia faces the SEC’s No. 10-seed, Auburn, in the first round of the SEC Tournament. It is a tough draw for Georgia because Auburn is hosting the SEC softball tournament from May 7-10.

Georgia softball plays Auburn on Wednesday, May 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The winner of the game between Bulldogs and Tigers will face the No. 2 Florida Gators on Thursday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on SEC Network.

