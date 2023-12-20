Georgia signs track star RB Dwight Phillips Jr.

National Signing Day is here and UGA Wire has you covered throughout the day as the Bulldogs sign the bulk of their 2024 class.

Georgia has signed one of the fastest players in the 2024 cycle in four-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr., out of Mableton, Ga.

Phillips is rated as the No. 12 running back, the No. 22 player in Georgia and the No. 153 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Pebblebrook standout has been clocked at 4.28 in the forty-yard dash and ran a 10.43 100-meter dash in 2022. Phillips’ father, Dwight Phillips Sr., is an Olympic gold medalist in the long jump.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire