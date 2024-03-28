Georgia loses recruiting analyst to Michigan

Georgia football staffer John Collins has been hired by the University of Michigan to serve as their assistant director of recruiting. Collins has spent the past two years as a recruiting and personnel analyst with the Bulldogs. He helped Georgia secure the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines previously made a splash this offseason when they poached Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford to replace Mike Hart. Michigan finished the 2024 recruiting cycle ranked 16th nationally with 26 commits, and currently have three commits in the upcoming class.

For Georgia, this opens another recruiting position for Coach Smart to fill on his staff, something they have already been particularly familiar with this offseason, having already replaced key recruiting assistant coaches in Dell McGee, Fran Brown, and Bryan McClendon. The Dawgs currently hold five commits in the class of 2025 and the nation’s No. 15 overall recruiting class, per 247Sports.

