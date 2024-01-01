Georgia football WR Ladd McConkey announces his stay-or-go decision for 2024

Ladd McConkey, who produced for Georgia football at a level way beyond his recruiting rankings, is turning pro.

The fourth-year junior announced on Instagram Monday afternoon he’s declaring for the NFL draft.

It comes following an injury-filled season for the wide receiver after being a key cog in the offense in back-to-back national championship seasons.

McConkey had 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons after redshirting in 2020. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

“One of the best route runners we have,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “Extremely quick in the short area and has great long speed. He’s good with the ball in his hand after the catch. A guy you can hand it to or throw it too."

Ladd McConkey on Instagram: "THANK YOU, GEORGIA❤️🐶 Forever a DAWG!!!"

The 6-foot, 185-pound McConkey was a three-star recruit out of Chatsworth.

McConkey missed the first four games of the season with a back injury and another with an ankle injury and was limited in other games late in the season due to the ankle.

“Ladd has battled injuries all year and hasn't been able to practice much, but he gives us what he's got, and we know that we can get him to game day healthy, that he's a really good player,” coach Kirby Smart said the day before the Orange Bowl.

McConkey was recognized for his off-the-field accomplishments by winning the Wuerffel Trophy for his community service efforts.

McConkey was rated as the No. 48 overall prospect by Dane Brugler of The Athletic in his midseason rankings.

“At 5 feet 11 and 185 pounds, McConkey doesn’t necessarily look impressive stepping off the bus,” he wrote. “But then you see his speed, competitive ball skills and on-field impact, and you are reminded why he is one of the top playmakers in the SEC.”

