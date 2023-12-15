Georgia football set to take hit with top defensive player going in the transfer portal

Georgia football had to play without Jamon Dumas-Johnson for its last four games this year.

Now it looks like he may be gone for good.

The junior inside linebacker is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

The 2022 Butkus Award finalist who before being injured was third on the Bulldogs in tackles this season with 34 and led the team with 3 ½ sacks and 11 quarterback pressures would have been a key cog if he returned.

More: Ryan Puglisi had 'deep-rooted faith' in Georgia football despite Dylan Raiola recruitment

More: Georgia football OC Mike Bobo set for pay raises, but is a bigger increase on the way?

The Bulldogs have young talent at inside linebacker in C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson.

Junior linebacker and two-year starter Smael Mondon has not said his plans for 2024.

Dumas-Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound native of Hyattsville, Md., would become the 14th scholarship player for Georgia to hit the transfer portal and the most productive players in that group.

He has 126 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 9 ½ sacks in three seasons. Dumas-Johnson missed the last four games after sustaining a broken forearm.

Georgia has recruited well at inside linebacker in its 2024 class with commitments from five star Justin Williams and four stars Chris Cole and Kristopher Jones. All three are ranked in the top 11 at the position.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson set to hit transfer portal