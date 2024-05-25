Georgia football RB commits to transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs senior running back Sevaughn Clark entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in January. Clark, who is from Dawsonville, Georgia, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Now, Clark has committed to the Toledo Rockets. Clark announced his commitment to Toledo via social media.

Clark was a walk-on for the Bulldogs and saw limited playing time over the past four years in Athens. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back appeared in five games during the 2023 season, including 32 yards and touchdown in Georgia’s win over UAB. Clark rushed for 35 yards Georgia’s blowout national championship win against TCU. The former unranked recruit finishes his Georgia career with 145 rushing yards, which is not bad for a walk-on.

Clark should see significantly more snaps at Toledo, who finished last season 11-3 and are one of the top teams in the MAC. Clark previously entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season and elected to return to UGA. In 2024, he would have faced stiff competition for carries in Georgia’s loaded running back room. The Bulldogs are returning Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson and Cash Jones. The Bulldogs brought in Florida transfer Trevor Etienne and elite recruit Nate Frazier.

Clark is not the only Georgia running back to transfer this offseason. Andrew Paul also transferred after having a great spring for the Dawgs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire