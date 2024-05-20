Georgia RB Andrew Paul announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs running back Andrew Paul entered the transfer portal after having an impressive spring with Georgia. Now, Paul has announced his plans to transfer to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Paul previously visited the Michigan Spartans on April 20, so it is a bit of a surprise that he opted to transfer to Jacksonville State. Paul should be set to receive a ton of carries are Jacksonville State.

Paul put together a strong performance in Georgia’s spring game, recording four carries for 44 rushing yards. We projected Paul as Georgia’s No. 3 or No. 4 running back before he left the Bulldogs.

Paul, a former three-star recruit, was expected to receive carries as part of Georgia’s running backs rotation. The Dallas, Texas, product accumulated 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in 2023. Paul missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL and is finally looking healthy.

247Sports ranks Andrew Paul as a three-star transfer. He is ranked as the No. 684 player in the transfer portal and the No. 62 running back.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire