Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck announces his stay-or-go decision for 2024

Carson Beck waited three seasons to finally get the chance to be the Georgia football starting quarterback.

He’s coming back for a second year in that role.

The Jacksonville native is returning for the 2024 season, Georgia football announced Monday afternoon on its social media accounts including X, formerly Twitter.

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season."

We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”



That will give Beck a chance to move up into the top tier of quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL draft and build on the 14 starts he will have going into his second season as starter.

The decision came after huddling with Georgia coach Kirby Smart following the SEC championship game loss to Alabama, learning where he may fit into this year’s quarterback draft class and taking his time before deciding he wasn’t ready to be a one-and-done starter.

Beck, a second-team All-SEC pick by the coaches, is fourth in the nation in passing yards with 3,738 and threw for at least 250 yards in his first 11 games this season.

He was a key reason Georgia entered the SEC championship game unbeaten and No. 1 in the nation.

Beck was rated the No. 45 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus last month, but did not make the top 50 Thursday by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.

“He doesn't possess elite arm talent, but throughout the regular season, he became one of the most accurate passers in the country, and his recognition and anticipation of defenses continue to improve,” PFF draft analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote.

He’ll have a chance to play in a tough road environments next season for a schedule that offers up games at Alabama and Texas, two playoff teams this year.

Beck is in line to reap a financial benefit in this NIL era where quarterback free agency has touched Georgia already. Backup Brock Vandagriff is transferring to Kentucky and 5-star high school senior commitment Dylan Raiola could be close to flipping to Nebraska.

Beck has provided good value for Georgia at the position.

He is on track to set a Georgia single-season record for completion percentage (72.4 percent entering bowl), is ninth nationally in passing efficiency and 12th in passing yards per game (287.5).

“Obviously, he’s in the system, he knows the terminology, but you’re a first-time starter in this league,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said earlier this month in Little Rock, Ark., on 103.7 The Buzz while there for the Broyles Award ceremony. “You’re going to grow through growing pains. Being a starter in this league, you’re going to get criticized from everybody — the talking heads but your own fans. How are you going to handle that? He handled that and was able to persevere, continue to just try to lock in each week and get better and grow within our team.”

Beck threw 22 touchdowns and had six interceptions this season.

“It was definitely a work in progress as the season kind of started,” Beck said before the SEC championship game, “but I'd say that South Carolina game, after that second half kind of where we started to pick up steam, started to become a little bit more comfortable within the offense and with the players around me, and I think our confidence kind of shot up from there.”

Before the Ole Miss game in November, Smart said of Beck: "He’s into all the ball stuff. He could be cleaner on some things in the pocket. He could be cleaner on some protection things, but he’s going to make mistakes because we put him in a position to make three to four decisions every play. So he’s not going to be perfect, but I can accept that. I just want him to continue to grow as a leader and commanding of the offense.”

