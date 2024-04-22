Georgia football named as ‘team to watch’ for transfer RB Peny Boone

The Georgia Bulldogs have been named as a team to watch for transfer running back Peny Boone. Boone originally transferred to Louisville this winter from Toledo. However, after spending the spring with the Cardinals, Boone is back in the transfer portal.

Georgia recently lost running back Andrew Paul to the NCAA transfer portal this spring. The Bulldogs could elect to add a running back to replace Paul.

Peny Boone is also interested in Ole Miss, Miami, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Kentucky. Boone is ranked as the No. 14 running back in the transfer portal and the No. 179 player overall.

Boone, who began his college football career at Maryland, rushed for 1,400 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 with Toledo. Boone also added 219 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

Georgia football already added the third-ranked transfer running back in Trevor Etienne. Georgia’s running back room features Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson, who is recovering from a leg injury.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire