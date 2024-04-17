Four-star Ohio prospect gives Georgia football a quarterback in its 2025 class

Georgia football has landed a quarterback for its 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star rated prospect Ryan Montgomery from Findlay, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery is a rising senior who becomes the eighth commitment in Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Montgomery is rated as the nation’s No. 15 quarterback and 184th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

His commitment comes three and a half weeks after Georgia landed a pledge from 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis from Nashville, the top player at his position in that class.

Montgomery plays for Findlay High School, about 45 miles south of Toledo.

He threw for 3,377 yards and 38 touchdowns last season while completing 69 percent of his passes.

Findlay High coach Stefan Adams said Montgomery is a football “junkie,” that separates him from other quarterbacks.

“He’s extremely bright, he’s extremely smart and he loves the game of football,” Adams told the Athens Banner-Herald.

Montgomery picked Georgia over South Carolina and Florida.

He’s thrown for a school career record 7,584 yards to go along with 89 touchdowns in three seasons as starting quarterback while rushing for 740 yards and 15 touchdowns in an offense that emphasizes timing and rhythm.

He beat former NFL star Ben Roethlisberger’s school record for passing yards in a game with 491 against Southview last season.

“You talk about the NFL throw, he can make the 20-yard out route throw,” Adams said. “We actually run something in our packages, a choice route, and he does a really good job of hitting that. His timing is great. His throwing motion is very fluid. Mechanics are solid, too. He’s always wanting to get better and improve on the fine details of that, but he wants to put the ball on the money so the guy can just put his hands out and run.”

Montgomery has joined Findlay coaches in post-practice meetings to break down coverages or other aspects of the game about 85 percent of the time, Adams said.

“He’s sitting there listening and taking all the information in,” Adams said. “He’s a sponge. He wants to know, wants to have the answers of how defenses are attacking.”

Georgia is expected to lose starting quarterback Carson Beck after the 2024 season. The Bulldogs have redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton and true freshman Ryan Puglisi behind him and could still add another quarterback from the transfer portal.

Georgia has been recruiting five-star Southern Cal commitment Julian Lewis from Carrollton and lost out on four-star Matt Zollers from Royersford, Pa., who committed to Missouri.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo attended a basketball game at Findlay this winter to see Montgomery on the team, Adams said.

Georgia stood out to Montgomery because of their love for football, Adams said.

“I know that sounds kind of simple,” Adams said. “It just sounded like Coach Kirby Smart, he’ll go out of this world one day with a football in his hands.”

Montgomery likes the stability with Smart entering his ninth season and Bobo entering his second year as offensive coordinator in his second stint with his alma mater.

“Obviously they’re the standard in college football now," Montgomery told 247Sports after his announcement. "Everybody is trying to be where they’re at. Development is second to none at a place like Georgia. Definitely, QB specifically as well. Stability was also a big part of my decision. I know Coach Bobo and Coach Smart, they’re not going anywhere.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ohio four-star QB Ryan Montgomery announces commitment to UGA football