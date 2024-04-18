Jaylan Morgan, 4-star Rockvale safety, offered by Georgia football

Georgia football and Coach Kirby Smart are the latest Power Five offer for Rockvale junior football standout Jaylan Morgan.

The 6-foot, 180-pound safety already had offers from SEC teams Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, as well as Power Five schools Colorado, Oklahoma, USC, TCU, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among others.

A four-star prospect, Morgan is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 player in Tennessee and No. 22 safety nationally in the 2025 class.

Tennessee was the first Power 5 school (and second overall) to offer Morgan, coming back in May 2022.

Morgan had 20 tackles (one for loss) during his junior season at Rockvale.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Georgia football recruiting: Jaylan Morgan picks up Bulldogs offer