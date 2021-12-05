Georgia falls in the latest AP Top 25
After being labeled one of the best teams in history thanks to an incredible defense, the Georgia Bulldogs fall to three after their loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
In the latest AP Poll, five SEC teams cracked the top 25. Alabama comes in at one, Georgia at three, Ole Miss at eight, Arkansas at 22, and Kentucky at 25.
Here’s the full AP Poll.
1. Alabama (50)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Georgia
4. Cincinnati (3)
5. Notre Dame
6. Baylor
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Utah
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Pitt
14. Oklahoma
15. Oregon
16. Louisiana
17. Iowa
18. NC State
19. Clemson
20. Wake Forest
21. Houston
22. Arkansas
23. Texas A&M
24. UTSA
25. Kentucky
