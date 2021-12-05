Georgia falls in the latest AP Top 25

After being labeled one of the best teams in history thanks to an incredible defense, the Georgia Bulldogs fall to three after their loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

In the latest AP Poll, five SEC teams cracked the top 25. Alabama comes in at one, Georgia at three, Ole Miss at eight, Arkansas at 22, and Kentucky at 25.

Here’s the full AP Poll.

1. Alabama (50)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati (3)

5. Notre Dame

6. Baylor

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Utah

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Pitt

14. Oklahoma

15. Oregon

16. Louisiana

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Clemson

20. Wake Forest

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Texas A&M

24. UTSA

25. Kentucky

