Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith goes No. 89 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs saw another defensive player come off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, as defensive back Tykee Smith has been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 89th overall pick.

Smith began his career at West Virginia, where he played for two years and was a freshman all-American in 2019 and second-team all-Big 12 in 2020. He recorded 111 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions over two years with the Mountaineers. He would then transfer to follow Jahmile Addae, his position coach at WVU, to Georgia.

Smith would struggle initially to fit into the Bulldogs system and then battle injuries through his first two years before putting it all together in his senior season with the Dawgs. Smith had 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four interceptions from the STAR position for the Bulldogs.

Smith will bring a diverse skillset to the Buccaneers. He played both safety and Georgia’s nickel safety/linebacker hybrid role and can be moved to various positions across the defense. He joins a safety room featuring pro bowler Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead in Tampa.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire