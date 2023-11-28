Georgia DB coach is top target for the Syracuse job

The Syracuse Orange are targeting Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown for their head football coach role. Syracuse recently fired coach Dino Babers and is looking to find a replacement. The Orange have a tough job because of their location and lack of financial resources compared to other Power Five jobs.

Brown, who is reportedly Syracuse’s top candidate, is a recruiting guru in the Northeast. He previously coached at Temple and Rutgers before coming to Georgia in 2022. Brown would be a smart hire for Syracuse, who is trying to improve its roster.

College football programs try to find new head coaches as soon as possible these days because the transfer portal opens on Dec. 4. New hires need to try to retain talent on their roster while also adding talent via the transfer portal and traditional recruiting.

Syracuse is a challenging job, but it would represent a significant promotion for Fran Brown. Brown and Georgia are currently preparing to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. If Georgia beats Alabama, then Brown would likely coach in the College Football Playoff if he takes the Syracuse job.

Fran Brown has helped Georgia secure the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. He’s done an excellent job of recruiting elite defensive back recruits and is an important piece of Kirby Smart and Georgia’s coach staffing.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire