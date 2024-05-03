Georgia Bulldog named as UDFA that could have immediate impact

Touchdown Wire has named Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) that could have an immediate impact as a rookie. Surprisingly, Rosemy-Jacksaint did not get selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He signed with the Washington Commanders after the draft.

Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of the top undrafted players and got to pick his destination. Rosemy-Jacksaint has good hands and is a physical blocker. He’s a very consistent player and teams know what they are getting from the Georgia receiver.

Jarrett Bailey of Touchdown Wire explains why Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of his five UDFA signings that could have an instant impact. Bailey notes that Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Luke McCaffrey are expected to be Washington’s top three receivers. However, the Commanders other three roster spots at receiver are available for the best players to earn.

Rosemy-Jacksaint will be competing with the likes of Dax Milne, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder, Mitchell Tinsley, and Brycen Tremayne. Rosemy-Jacksaint is perimeter and slot versatile. At 6-foot-2, he has a height advantage when lined up in the slot, and his long arms give him an advantage in downfield 50-50 ball situations. He could sneak on the roster as the fifth or sixth receiver.

Rosemy-Jacksaint played well in the Senior Bowl and improved during every season at Georgia. He lacks the explosiveness to generate a ton of separation, but does the little things well.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire