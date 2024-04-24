Georgia Bulldog named as potential ‘surprise first round pick’

Pro Football Focus’ Lauren Gray has named Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kamari Lassiter as a “surprise first round pick” in the 2024 NFL draft. Lassiter is ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, but is not regularly mocked in the first round.

The NFL draft almost always has a shocking first round pick that most NFL draft experts and analysts did not expect. One recent example of a surprise first round pick came in 2022 when the New England Patriots drafted Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange with the No. 29 pick in the draft.

Kamari Lassiter is not predicted to be a first round selection according to most mock drafts. In fact, a recent mock draft projected Lassiter to go in the third round.

Gray also predicts that Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamatala could be surprise first round picks.

The NFL draft will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit. The draft will be televised on ESPN and ABC. However, no Georgia Bulldogs are attending the event in person.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire