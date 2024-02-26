Georgia beat writer Mike Griffith claims that “Kirby doesn’t think too much about Alabama”

If you ask the Georgia Bulldogs fans they will tell you it is a rivalry, if you ask an Alabama fan they’ll call it one-sided, but the fact of the matter is these are the two teams on top of the college football world. The two programs have combined to win three of the last four national titles and have posted a combined record of 99-10. Four of those ten losses have come against each other in one regular season meeting (2020), two SEC championships (2021 and 2023) and a national championship (2021).

In 2023, coming off of back-to-back national championships and riding a 29-game winning streak it looked as if the Dawgs were on their way to a three-peat before the Crimson Tide dethroned them in the SEC Championship. We didn’t know it at the time, but it would be the final meeting between Nick Saban and his prodigy Kirby Smart. Saban walked away with an 8-2 record against Georgia and 5-1 against Smart.

However, heading into the 2024 season many Georgia fans, including Georgia beat writer Mike Griffith don’t consider the Tide to be much of a threat in the first year under Kalen Deboer.

In an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show Griffith says, “Georgia doesn’t think too much, Kirby doesn’t think too much about Alabama. Really the October 19th game at Texas is the big headache. They’re looking at that as probably the game that is going to decide the SEC next year… People talk about Texas and Georgia at the top of the SEC and then you get into the second-tier’s, the Alabama’s, the Tennessee’s, the LSU’s, Ole Miss’s and Missouri’s.”

"Kirby doesn't think too much about Alabama…Texas is the big headache" in 2024… We buying this from @MikeGriffith32 ??? pic.twitter.com/7B8Vt29blt — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire