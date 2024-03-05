Georgia athlete Carson Westbrook joins CU Buffs as preferred walk-on

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders added even more speed to his 2024 roster on Tuesday as Georgia athlete Carson Westbrook announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Westbrook will come to Boulder as a preferred walk-on, but the Schley County High School senior owns plenty of upside. As a free safety last fall, Westbrook led his team with seven passes defended and finished with six interceptions. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete also had 42 catches for 735 receiving yards and five touchdowns at wide receiver.

According to his X profile, Westbrook was in Fort Collins last April for Colorado State’s spring game and has visited the Colorado School of Mines in Golden multiple times. Georgia, Georgetown, Georgia Southern, Columbia, Brown, Fordham and UMass have also hosted Westbrook.

Colorado extended a preferred walk-on offer to Westbrook on Feb. 13.

Westbrook put his speed on full display late last November in the Georgia state playoffs:

Thank you @WALBNews10 for nominating my 80-yard TD reception as play of the week in the sweet 16! @SchleyRecruits pic.twitter.com/oilFmXLdKz — Carson Westbrook #18 (@CWestbrook_18) November 28, 2023

