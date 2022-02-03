Georgia’s 2022 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

The 2021 season is in the books and the Georgia Bulldogs (14-1) were crowned national champions on Monday, Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, Indiana, by defeating Alabama, 33-18.

Could this be the start of a dynasty for the Bulldogs? Will Georgia go on an Alabama-type run and own college football for years to come?

The Dawgs have a very navigable 2022 schedule, which opens with Oregon in Atlanta on September 3. The Ducks will be coached by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Out of the SEC West, Georgia draws Mississippi State in additional to its annual rivalry game with Auburn. And as it always does, UGA will close out its regular season with a game against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

Here’s a look at the 2022 UGA football schedule with our game-by-game predictions.

Sept. 3: Oregon (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia will face its former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to open the season in Atlanta. Lanning will have some tricks up his sleeve for this one, but Georgia’s too physical. Dawgs pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Georgia wins 24-13

Record: 1-0

Sept. 10: Samford (Athens, Ga.)

Sep 16, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Devlin Hodges (8) runs away from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Easy win for UGA in its first home game since winning the national championship.

Prediction: Georgia wins 55-3

Record: 2-0

Sept. 17: at South Carolina (Columbia, SC)

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

You know people will be calling this a trap game. South Carolina may actually have itself a decent team next year and Columbia is always a difficult place to play. But come on…how many “trap games” did Georgia have last year? Dawgs win it easily.

Prediction: Georgia wins 41-20

Record: 3-0

Sept. 24: Kent State (Athens, Ga.)

Dec 21, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Marquez Cooper (1) runs for a gain during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming defeats Kent State 52 to 38. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Easy one here. Maybe we see some action from backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff?

Prediction: Georgia wins 58-0

Record: 4-0

Oct. 1: at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia extends its winning streak over Mizzou to nine with an easy win.

Prediction: Georgia wins 38-7

Record: 5-0

Oct. 8: Auburn (Athens, Ga.)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores against Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

This will be Georgia’s first big home game of the year. Auburn will have just played LSU, but nobody is expecting Auburn to be any good this year. Dawgs end up cruising and win their sixth straight against the Tigers.

Prediction: Georgia wins 31-10

Record: 6-0

Oct. 15: Vanderbilt (Athens, Ga.)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Poor Vandy. Dawgs roll.

Prediction: Georgia wins 48-0

Record: 7-0

Oct. 29: Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) is congratulated as he scores touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida coach Billy Napier preached patience during his introductory press conference. Gator fans might want to take that advice, because Georgia is not going to take it easy on the new Florida coach.

Prediction: Georgia wins 44-13

Record: 8-0

Nov. 5: Tennessee (Athens, Ga.)

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

This should be a fun one to be in Athens for. Tennessee fans will talk all week about how Georgia has not seen an offense like the Vols’. But it won’t matter.

Prediction: Georgia wins 34-17

Record: 9-0

Nov. 12: at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has no trouble with Mississippi State on the road in this one.

Prediction: Georgia wins 38-13

Record: 10-0

Nov. 19: at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs brings in the catch for a touchdown in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Hmmm now this one could be interesting. Kentucky will enter the season likely ranked somewhere in the top-20, but by November there’s simply no telling what the Wildcats will have done. They’ll have played Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. They’ll be the better team in all of those games, but I think we all expect them to have lost two games by this point. The crowd will be electric, but Georgia once again is too dominant for Kentucky. Close until halfway through the third.

Prediction: Georgia 35, Kentucky 14

Record: 11-0

Nov. 26: Georgia Tech (Athens, Ga.)

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Miles Brooks (20) to score a touchdown during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Is this even a question?

Prediction: Georgia wins 45-7

Record: 12-0

Dec. 3: SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.): Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

And here we go again. Could we have a replay of the 2021 season? This time Georgia and Alabama will both roll into the SEC championship undefeated and will both make the playoff regardless of what happens. Unfortunately, I don’t see Georgia beating Bama like it did in the natty. Bryce Young and Will Anderson will be one year older, and I don’t know who is stepping up at wide receiver for the Tide, but we know it will be somebody(s). Alabama wins, but they meet again.

Prediction: Alabama wins 31-20

Record: 12-1

CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs Clemson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs sacks D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Yep, I have Clemson returning to the College Football Playoff next year. The Tigers will have some close calls throughout the season, but they’re not losing to anybody on that schedule.

Prediction: Dawgs win 20-17

Record: 13-1

CFP National Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama

Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter blocks a field goal attempt by Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard (16) in the third quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

And the entire nation lets out a big, collective sigh. Georgia vs. Alabama….again. I have the Tide beating UGA in the SEC championship, and I could see it happening again in the national title game.

Prediction: Alabama wins the title 31-27

Record: 13-2

1

1