Georgetown pauses, Michigan State games postponed over COVID-19 issues

Georgetown paused team activities due to COVID-19 issues this week. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Georgetown basketball has suspended team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program, something that has resulted in three games being postponed, the Big East announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Hoyas’ game on Wednesday against DePaul was postponed hours before it was set to tip, and then their matchups with Providence and Marquette on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, were postponed on Thursday.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, within the program has actually tested positive for the coronavirus. Georgetown coach, and former New York Knicks star, Patrick Ewing revealed in May that he had contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized as a result.

The Hoyas have started out the season just 3-8, and have lost their last five games. It’s unclear when their three games will be rescheduled.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan State had several games postponed on Wednesday, too, after multiple players tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of those players, coach Tom Izzo said Wednesday, is his son, Steven.

Steven and freshman center Mady Sissoko, Tom said, tested positive several days ago. The two, who are roommates, will be out for 17 days due to Big Ten rules. Everyone else on the team, per the Detroit Free Press, has continued to test negative.

As a result, Michigan State’s matchup with No. 5 Iowa on Thursday and against Indiana on Sunday have been postponed.

"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," Tom said in a statement. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I'm really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols."

The Spartans have started out the season 8-4, though have lost four of their last six.

Tom tested positive himself before the season started, too, one of several prominent coaches in the sport to have contracted the virus — which is still raging throughout the country.

There were more than 230,000 new cases on Wednesday alone, according to The New York Times, and a record-high 4,406 new deaths on Tuesday. The country is averaging more than 3,300 deaths and 246,000 new cases a day.

“At least for me, I can tell my son and Mady what I went through,” Tom said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Tom Izzo's son, Steven, is among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus at Michigan State. (AP/John Peterson)

