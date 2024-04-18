George Paton on Courtland Sutton's absence: He's in a good place

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program.

Sutton has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, and he wants a new extension. He has only $2 million of guaranteed money left off the $27.6 million total remaining money.

The Broncos, though, aren't sweating Sutton's absence from the offseason program.

“It’s 100 percent voluntary," Broncos General Manager George Paton said Thursday, via Gabriel Parker of the Denver Post. "It’s the first week of the offseason program. Sean [Payton] has talked to Courtland. I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place and we’ll just leave it at that.”

It is unclear whether the sides are negotiating.

The Broncos' No. 1 receiver led the team with 59 catches for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

He has been working out daily in Florida and rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery.

Paton said the team has had "great" turnout for the offseason program, with 98 percent participation.

The Broncos begin organized team activities on May 21.