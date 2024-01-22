George MacIntyre commits to Tennessee football, giving Vols 5-star QB in 2025 class

Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre will be a Tennessee Vol.

MacIntyre, the grandson of former Vanderbilt football coach George MacIntyre, picked Tennessee over Alabama and eight other programs during an announcement Monday at Brentwood Academy.

The 6-foot-5, 182-pound MacIntyre has started the past two seasons for the Eagles, leading them within inches of a TSSAA Division II-AAA state championship game berth as a sophomore. MacIntyre, the No. 3 QB in the country for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite, is the No. 15 player in the country.

MacIntyre was 285-of-423 passing for 3,229 yards this past season. He had 25 touchdown passes, with 12 interceptions, in a year where the Eagles struggled running the football and finished just 2-10 under former coach Jacob Gill, who resigned after one season.

MacIntyre has thrown for 5,570 yards with 44 TDs and 16 interceptions in two seasons at Brentwood Academy.

Former Donelson Christian Academy coach Paul Wade will be MacIntyre's third head coach in three seasons.

MacIntyre is a two-sport star with college offers in both basketball and football. However, it became quickly apparent that football would be his sport. He garnered more than 35 offers before putting together a top-10 list that included Auburn, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA.

His uncle, Mike MacIntyre, is the head coach at FIU and was formerly the coach at Colorado.

George MacIntyre is comfortable in a fast-paced offense similar to that of the Vols. The Eagles have run an up-tempo offense the past two seasons under former coaches Cody White and Gill. Although he's not a dual-threat QB, he has a strong pocket presence and has exceled at avoiding pressure.

At Tennessee, MacIntyre would be joining a quarterback room that includes Nico Iamaleava and Jake Merklinger. Iamaleava made his first college start in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, and Merklinger, a four-star recruit, is part of the 2024 signing class.

