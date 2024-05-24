Genoa beats Bologna 2-0 as they finish in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa beat Bologna 2-0 at home as both sides finished in Serie A on Friday.

Rusan Malinovskyi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute and Vithinha doubled the lead in the 59th.

Bologna is in fourth place and guaranteed a Champions League spot with the top five teams in Italy getting berths. With the loss it missed the chance to move into third and finish ahead of Juventus.

Atalanta, the Europa League champion, can move into fourth place from fifth if it beats Torino on Saturday.

Genoa ensured it will finish in 11th place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer