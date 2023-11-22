Geno Smith returns to practice as limited participant

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll declared Monday that Geno Smith has "a great chance" to play Thursday. Smith was non-commital Tuesday.

The Seahawks' practice report didn't provide much clarity either.

Seattle lists Smith as a limited practice participant after estimating him as a non-participant Monday.

"I've had better days but getting there," Smith said when asked how he's feeling, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Smith injured his right triceps/elbow Sunday after a big hit by Aaron Donald.

“I definitely feel a little bit better after a couple of days,” Smith said.

The Seahawks will release a status report Wednesday, and it's likely to list Smith as questionable. So, Smith's status for Thursday likely won't be certain until game day.

Receiver DK Metcalf (toe) missed Tuesday's practice after not being on Monday's report. Running back Kenneth Walker (oblique), receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) and safety Jerrick Reed II (knee) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (shoulder) remained limited.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), safety Jamal Adams (knee/rest), cornerback Tre Brown (foot) and defensive back Coby Bryant (toe) were full participants after being estimated as limited Monday.