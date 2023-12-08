Geno Smith questionable for Week 14 vs. 49ers

There's a chance Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may not be able to play Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Seattle is listing Smith as questionable with a groin injury. Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in the second practice of the week.

Smith has also been dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the Nov. 19 loss to the Rams. He was able to play in the Thanksgiving night matchup with San Francisco a few days later and in last Thursday's loss to Dallas.

In 12 games this season, Smith has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Drew Lock is Seattle's backup QB. The team also signed Sean Mannion to its practice squad on Friday.

Running back Kenneth Walker (oblique), running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), and cornerback Tre Brown (heel) are also questionable for the Week 14 contest against San Francisco.