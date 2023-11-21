Geno Smith on if he'll play Thursday: "It's up to coach"

Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol said he thinks Geno Smith will be able to play Thursday night against the 49ers.

Smith himself didn’t provide many clues one way or the other in his Tuesday press conference.

After suffering a contusion at the bottom of his triceps on his right elbow, Smith said that he’s feeling better a couple of days after suffering the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

“I’ve had better days, but I’m getting there,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Asked if he’s playing Smith said, “We’ll see how it goes. It’s up to coach [Carroll].”

Is the plan still for him to not do much in practice?

“Yeah, that’s up to coach, I’ll just do what I'm told,” Smith said.

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Seattle's first injury report of the week.

We’ll see if Tuesday brings a different designation for the Seahawks QB.

In 10 starts this year, Smith has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.