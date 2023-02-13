The Genesis Invitational Preview









The first full-field designated event was a big success last week and they'll go right back to well this week at Tiger's event. It's the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, hosted by Tiger Woods and his foundation.

Speaking of the man, Woods blessed us with a surprise announcement last week that he plans to play this week, in addition to his hosting duties.

He won't be the only star in attendance as 23 of the top 25 in the world were part of the early commit list to this week's event.

Similar to last week, we have an overfilled field list with 130 slated to play, at press time. The intended field size is just 120 golfers but they allow everyone in the Top 125 FedEx bucket to play. That means 11 more golfers would have to WD before they even consider the list of alternates. The low 65 and ties will make it through the 36-hole cut to play the weekend.

The Course

The Riviera Country Club returns to host another edition of this event. It's played that host role since 1973 with a few exceptions along the way (1983 was held at Rancho Municipal GC and 1998 was played at Valencia CC).

This George Thomas design was laid out in the 1920s and is generally well-received by the golf architecture community.

Off the tee, golfers find themselves attacking without much fear of missing the fairway. Not that they won't miss fairways, because the fairways-hit rate is one of the lowest on TOUR here, but the penalty for missing the fairway is relatively small here compared to the average venue.

What do we attribute that to? One thing that likely plays a factor is not much water in play and very few OB concerns. That puts the big numbers out of the picture for the most part. There are always exceptions (usually bunker related) but overall this is a bogey-heavy course but not a double-bogey course. So, golfers who miss the fairway are often able to poke it up to the green, or close to it, and find themselves with a par-saving putt.

Story continues

The importance of approach play gets amplified due to the trickiness of the greens. With bumpy poa annua greens in the equation you want to limit the times you short-side yourself and also limit the amount of knee-knocking five-footers for par. Even the best of putters can't rely on those to fall consistently at Riv. Last year was a bit of an outlier in that regard and golfers talked about the greens being smoother than usual due to the weather patterns leading up to last year's event.

Last year's winning tally of 19-under (Joaquin Niemann) was the lowest we had seen at Riv since the 1985 Genesis. Ten of the last 12 winners have failed to eclipse the 15-under mark at week's end. I think it's a little early to say the course is easier now and instead we should probably just consider 2021 to be a weather-based outlier.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Adam Scott in 2022: "I think the greens are challenging and they do reward a shot justly, let's say. If you hit a really good 6-iron in, you get a good result. If you hit an average one in, you're going to be working to potentially two putt or chip and putt. I think the balance is very good on this golf course all the way around."

Max Homa in 2022: "There's not any tricks to it, there's no water, there's even very little out of bounds and it points you where you need to go and you've just got to figure out if you can be ready for that test. I think people really appreciate that. I don't think that you have to be long to win here, I don't think you need to be anything in particular to win here, I think you can just go out and win if you play a great week of golf. I think that's why guys really love it."

Patrick Cantlay in 2022: "I think it defends par without getting tricked up better than any golf course I've ever been to. They rarely grow any rough, there's basically no rough out there, there's no water, you only can really hit it out of bounds on the 12th hole and yet 13 to 16 under wins pretty much every time. They could make it a lot harder if they wanted to, and they give you the first hole as a par-5 with a 3-wood and a 7-iron. I think it's an amazing test of golf.”

Golfers tend to like having no hazards on their way to the green, allowing them a miracle save from time to time without dropping shots in bundles. Don't mistake that for ease, though, as we see plenty of bogey trains at Riv.

Correlated Courses

Using historical data we can look at overperformance and underperformance at this week's host course and compare that to all of the courses played out on TOUR. Here are the ones that shared a lot of overlap:

TPC Scottsdale

Augusta National

Torrey Pines

Muirfield Village GC

Crush driver and be smart with your approach shots, that is the main theme of these courses.

The Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 62 degrees. Winds at 6 to 16 MPH.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 61 degrees. Winds at 8 to 12 MPH.

It's still early but it looks like we'll see calmer conditions after a windy week in Phoenix.

Golfers to Watch

He struggled with the wind in round one last week in Phoenix and never played his way back into true contention. It was a disappointing week but he remains one of the top golfers over the last six months and he'll head to a course he likes a bit better. "This is a place I've always, since I started coming here, I've loved it, loved the golf course, loved the area, love the vibe, feel like it's a course that suits me really well and it's sort of turned into a can't-miss event on the PGA TOUR. " McIlroy has played at Riv six times in the past, yielding top 20s in five of those appearances.

He's searching for his 10th career PGA TOUR title and it didn't come last week at home, settling for another solid week at TPC Scottsdale. He has a similarly steady track record at Riv with four finishes of 21st or better in four tries including a fifth-place finish in 2021.

The Homa in California narratives will surely be swirling this week as four of his six wins have come in the Golden State. That includes a win at Torrey Pines last month and one at this week's venue, back in 2021. The California kid is not alone when he says Riviera CC is his favorite course on TOUR. There are a lot of reasons to give Homa a look in all weekly fantasy formats.

He flirted with the cutline last week at TPC Scottsdale and came out on the wrong end of that transaction, a rare early trunk slam for Cantlay. I wouldn't expect that to turn into a slump as Cantlay has carded five straight top 35s at Riv while gaining at least three shots over the field average in seven of those 20 rounds.

Another golfer with good vibes at The Riv, Finau has posted top 33s in four of his last five tries here with two of those being runner-up finishes.It wasn't love at first sight (56th-MC-MC) but he's figured out a good game plan and delivered in recent editions of the Genesis.

Ranking the Field

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jon Rahm

3. Tony Finau

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Scottie Scheffler

7. Max Homa

8. Justin Thomas

9. Sungjae Im

10. Collin Morikawa

11. Will Zalatoris

12. Cameron Young

13. Matt Fitzpatrick

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Tyrrell Hatton

16. Joohyung Kim

17. Sam Burns

18. Jordan Spieth

19. Sahith Theegala

20. Jason Day