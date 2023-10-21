Gene Frenette: Riverside High football stadium being named after Leon Barrett is good call

In the century-old history of Duval County high school athletics, you would be hard pressed to find any coach or administrator more connected to one school than Leon Barrett was to Riverside/Lee High School for almost five decades.

When the Duval County School Board recently voted to name the football stadium at Riverside after Barrett, it was a deserving honor bestowed on a man who has relentlessly dedicated his working life to every facet of athletics at his alma mater.

From his time as a Lee football player (1957-60), to head coach (1971), to his signature time as a defensive coordinator (1972-88) under the late Corky Rogers and later for three other head coaches – as well as his stint as athletic director (1977-92) -- Barrett has served in almost every athletic capacity possible.

In the 1984 Class 3A regional finals, Barrett was the coordinator of a Lee defense that held future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to under 100 yards rushing for the only time in his high school career. Making that accomplishment even greater was Escambia, the eventual state champion, needed four overtimes to beat the Generals 28-25.

Barrett, 81, was the head coach of eight different sports at various points in the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, including a six-year run with girls softball. With heavy support from his wife, Margaret, he became the epitome of a man true to his school.

Even in his golden years, Barrett, who retired in 2003, still occasionally serves as a substitute teacher at Riverside and has lived in a house right next to Cawthon Field (“The Backyard”) -- home of the football Generals -- since 1971.

“It’s been a wild ride for Leon and he’s still enjoying it,” said Gary Warner, who retired from Riverside a decade ago after a 35-year career, including stints as boys basketball coach, assistant/head football coach and athletic director. “I was at the School Board meeting and there were a lot of people speaking up on his behalf [in support of his name on the stadium]. Leon has just touched so many lives.

“He had a way of doing things that were not predictable. He’s very unpredictable, but he’s a very loyal person. If he believes in you, he’s going to be by your side the entire way. That’s how he treated the kids.”

Sometime in the next 4-8 weeks, at a date still to be determined, there’ll be a stadium dedication ceremony for Barrett. Hundreds of his former players, along with some teammates from the 1960 Lee mythical state championship football team, are expected to attend.

It’s fitting that Barrett Stadium is becoming reality while its namesake is still around to enjoy the honor. Leon’s loyalty to his high school set a gold standard that will be almost impossible to match.

Jaguars’ receivers making it rain yellow

One ancillary benefit of the Jaguars having the deepest wide receiver corps in their history is how often they draw yellow flags for defensive pass interference.

Through seven games, officials have flagged opposing defensive backs for nine interference penalties (eight enforced) against Jaguars’ receivers, compared to just one such infraction by Jaguars’ defenders. That went against cornerback Tyson Campbell on the 19-yard touchdown pass to Buffalo Bills’ receiver Gabe Davis, a penalty that was obviously declined.

Of the eight accepted P.I. penalties against Jaguars’ opponents, four came on touchdown drives and two on field goal drives. Calvin Ridley leads Jaguars’ receivers in drawn flags with four (another P.I. on a 26-yard catch was declined), Christian Kirk has two, tight end Evan Engram and Jamal Agnew one each.

In 2022, the Jaguars drew only seven P.I. calls all season. The significant increase so far this year is a testament to the impact of what acquiring Ridley via trade brings to this offense, as well as quarterback Trevor Lawrence making good decisions on where to go with the ball.

Georgia football trivia

Georgia holds the all-time winning streak as a defending AP national champion, an active streak of 22 consecutive wins since Kirby Smart’s team captured the first of back-to-back titles in 2021. That streak is in greater jeopardy now with elite tight end Brock Bowers likely missing a month after having “tight-rope” surgery for his ankle sprain.

Can you name the last football team to beat Georgia when it was a defending national champion and the future Hall of Fame quarterback who led them to victory? Answer at the bottom.

Jimbo rhymes with limbo

It’s not like I didn’t forewarn Texas A&M in 2021 when it foolishly extended Jimbo Fisher’s contract to a 10-year, $95 million deal. Now college football’s most overpriced coach is probably making the Aggies wish they had not been so generous.

Currently in his sixth season after his awkward departure from Florida State, where he won the 2013 national title, Fisher is only 43-24 overall with the Aggies and has lost 10 of his last 14 SEC games. A&M (4-3) is tracking for a 7-win or 8-win season, not the kind of numbers that merit such a lavish contract this deep into his tenure.

At best, the Aggies are barely an above-average SEC program. It’s obvious quarterback Max Johnson isn’t good enough to salvage the kind of season deep-pocketed Aggies’ boosters expect on their investment.

It seems just a question now whether they cut their losses with Fisher after this season or let Jimbo-in-limbo stew for another year. A&M has consistently been a classic underachiever and that hasn’t changed under Fisher. There’s enough talent to have a respectable season, but Jimbo can’t get the train rolling in the direction necessary to be a true national contender.

Pick your poison, Aggies. You can cut ties with Fisher in the next couple months – and owe him a whopping $76.8 million -- or foolishly believe he’s a year away from elevating the program into a national contender.

Either way, A&M isn’t coming out ahead on this deal. It didn’t hire a bad coach, but the Aggies paid way too much for one that has been unable to deliver on a massive investment.

Before anyone pencils in the Pac-12 champion into the College Football Playoff (it has made only two appearances), a reminder that four of the top five teams – Washington, Oregon, Utah and USC – still have three games left against the league’s top-5 and Oregon State has two such matchups.

With Heisman Trophy-contending Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., the Huskies probably have the best shot, but three straight November games with USC, Utah and Oregon State (two on road) could easily take them out of the running. . . .

Jaguars’ backup defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, signed 11 days before the season opener, has three fumble recoveries and is tied for the NFL lead in that category with Pittsburgh Steelers’ star T.J. Watt and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, both of whom play a lot more snaps. Before this season, Blackson had only one fumble recovery in 116 games with four different teams, his last recovery being in 2018 with the Houston Texans. . . .

It’s understandable why few baseball fans would root for the Houston Astros to win another World Series, given the scarlet letter attached to them for their past cheating scandal. However, it’s undeniable that Jose Altuve has evolved into the Mr. October of his generation. The Astros’ eight-time, All-Star has 209 career home runs in 6,665 at-bats during the regular season, or one for every 31.9 ABs. In 101 playoff games, that total is up to 26 homers in 419 at-bats (one every 16.1 ABs) after his three-run, ninth-inning blast Friday gave Houston a 3-2 ALCS series lead over the Texas Rangers.

Trivia answer

The last team to beat Georgia when it was the defending national champion was Pittsburgh, who won 24-20 in the 1982 Sugar Bowl behind quarterback Dan Marino.

Pigskin forecast

Cleveland Browns over Indianapolis Colts by 3 (contingency QBs); Kansas City Chiefs over Los Angeles Chargers by 4 (Taylor Swift live look-ins); Miami Dolphins over Philadelphia Eagles by 1 (Tyreek Hill video celebration); Detroit Lions over Baltimore Ravens by 3 (Lamar Jackson red-zone blinks); Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Atlanta Falcons by 1 (less QB conundrum); San Francisco 49ers over Minnesota Vikings by 3 (jet lag remedies); Florida State over Duke by 17 (CFP reservations). Last week: 7 right, 0 Michigan football in-house spies.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: True to his school -- Leon Barrett loyalty to Riverside alma mater touched lives