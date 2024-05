May 15—Class 2A Region III Revised Schedule

The Kerens-Beckville best-of-three Region Quarterfinal series has been changed.

Because of the threat of bad weather on Thursday, the first two games of the series have been moved to Wednesday. All three games (if needed) will be played at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

Wednesday

Game 1 will be at 4 p.m.

Game 2 will be at 6 p.m.