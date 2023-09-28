Gators’ much-improved D aims to limit Kentucky’s big plays

GAINESVILLE — Florida football’s much-improved defense has dramatically cut back opponents’ big plays.

But when the Gators have stumbled, it has hurt.

Kentucky’s boom-or-bust passing attack will look to capitalize when No. 22 UF (3-1, 1-0 SEC) visits the unbeaten Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) noon Saturday at Kroger Field.

Erstwhile NC State quarterback Devin Leary, bruising tailback Ray Davis and a trio of talented receivers are sure to test a defense playing aggressive, inspired football under first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong.

“Explosive plays will be important in this game,” UF coach Billy Napier said following Wednesday’s practice.

Playing the physical style of football Mark Stoops established during a decade in Lexington, Davis wore down the Gators’ defense for 122 yards on 30 carries during the Wildcats’ 26-16 upset win Sept. 10, 2022 in the Swamp.

Since the return of offensive coordinator Liam Cohen after a year with the L.A. Rams and the addition of Leary, Kentucky has become more quick-strike. Four Wildcats have catches of 50 yards or longer.

Leading the way is senior Tayvion Robinson, a 2022 Virginia Tech transfers who averages 17.7 yards and has 3 touchdowns on 16 catches. Speedy Barion Brown (15 catches, 214 yards) and athletic 6-foot-3, 195-pound Dane Key (13, 196, 2) are a pair of sophomores able to strain secondaries.

“They’ve got a good group,” Napier said. “They’re capable of run-after-catch plays; they can win one-on-one matchups. The vertical passing game, the shots, the movement passes, they do a good job of distributing the ball to all those guys.”

Kentucky’s 13 plays of 30 yards or longer are 4th in the SEC. Florida has allowed 6 to rank third, a season after finishing ahead of only Ole Miss.

Yet two were touchdown passes, of 70 yards at Utah and 55 against Tennessee. A 41-yarder by the Vols set up their other touchdown.

“We try to harp on it: not letting them get explosive plays, making them drive the ball down the field,” sophomore safety Miguel Mitchell said. “They can’t keep up with us. We’re too physical; we execute well. Making them drive the ball is going to work in our favor most of the time.”

Leary, who is coming back from surgery on a torn pectoral muscle, has shown flashes of the player who broke Philip Rivers’ NC State single-season school record for touchdowns with 35 in 2021. While his 9 touchdowns tie for third in the SEC, his 59.3% completion rate and 5 interceptions are 13th among 14 SEC starters.

“He’s got arm talent. He can escape. He can extend,” Napier said of Leary, a highly coveted transfer. “He’s in his first year in a new system. He’s gotten better each week.”

The 24-year-old will face a Gators’ secondary with several players performing at a high level.

Starting cornerback Jalen Kimber has allowed 1 catch for 6 yards while targeted 5 times and sophomore backup Devin Moore has given up 2 catches for 10 yards on 4 targets. Veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., however, has struggled, allowing Marshall 6 catches for 129 yards and 2 scores.

Meanwhile, veteran Jaydon Hill has adapted quickly to the team’s Star position while freshman safety Jordan Castell, second on the Gators with 20 tackles, has emerged quickly.

“He’s very talented … 6-2, 200 pounds, has range, can tackle, can cover,” Napier said. “He’s smart and mature. His fundamentals are really good for a young player. It didn’t happen overnight.

“He’s a product of a lot of hard work.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com