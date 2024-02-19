Gators leap into CBS Sports’ college basketball top 25 rankings

Florida basketball is moving on up thanks to a recent stretch that has seen the Gators win seven of their last eight — with the lone loss coming by a single point on the road. What was once a season on the brink now appears to have a great deal of promise.

CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish took to task the updated college basketball rankings on behalf of his publication following Saturday’s action, which saw the Orange and Blue prevail over the Georgia Bulldogs, 88-82. In it, Todd Golden’s gang went from unranked to No. 21 as a result of the team’s success over the past month.

Florida is now nestled between the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks — who will host the Gators at the start of March — and the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats, with whom have split the season series.

The other Southeastern Conference schools in the top 25 are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 5), Auburn Tigers (No. 13) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 14).

Florida travels to Tuscaloosa for its next matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 21, against Alabama. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

