Gators earn crystal ball prediction to flip SEC-committed DL

Florida football continues its grind on the recruiting trail despite the end of the spring practice season in a never-ending effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue. Billy Napier and Co. are leaving no stone unturned as the program builds its 2025 recruiting class.

One of the Gators’ targets is three-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud out of Havana (Florida) Gadsden County, who is currently committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs as of January. The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound defender has been keeping his options open and appears to be trending toward the Swamp.

On Friday, Swamp247’s Blake Alderman submitted a crystal ball prediction in favor of Florida, crediting defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, co-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and head coach Billy Napier for the achievement.

McCloud has stopped by campus three times this spring, visiting in late March and then twice in April. His most recent visit on Wednesday allowed him to bring his mother along for a tour of the university.

Recruiting Summary

McCloud is ranked No. 508 overall and No. 51 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 461 and 39, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire