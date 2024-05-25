Gators drop out of ESPN class of 2025 recruiting rankings

The Florida Gators no longer hold the top-25 status following the May update to ESPN’s class of 2025 team recruiting rankings.

In April, the Orange and Blue checked in at No. 18 overall on the list, but the reclassification of offensive tackle Enoch Wangoy has UF on the outside looking in. It’s a good thing that Wangoy is on campus early, but he was one of three commitments in the 2025 class ranked inside the ESPN300.

“Offensive tackle Enoch Wangoy is very raw and still learning the game,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote in April, “but he has a big frame with good length and is a multi-sport athlete. He is not a quick fix, but he has the physical tools to develop.”

That leaves Florida with just five players under commitment in the upcoming cycle. Four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins and four-star running back Waltez Clark are the only two ESPN300 recruits remaining under commitment, which just isn’t strong enough for a spot in the top 25.

Up next

The summer quiet period when the class of 2025 recruits are allowed to take official visits begins soon, which should mean some substantial movement as players begin to pull the trigger on commitments. With that said, players still like to take the summer to mull things over, and many wait until August to make a decision.

