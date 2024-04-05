Florida football among ESPN’s top 25 recruiting classes for 2025

ESPN’s Craig Haubert authored the publication’s latest top-25 rankings for the 2025 college football recruiting cycle and the Florida Gators were among the top schools in the country.

Coming off a disappointing 2024 class that was highly ranked at one point but saw a handful of defectors when it came time to sign the scholarship offers. When the dust finally settled, Billy Napier’s program ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s final tally with 10 ESPN Top300 signees.

In the newest edition of the rankings, Florida is off to a sluggish start landing at No. 18 with just three ESPN Top300 commits. Haubert broke down the Gators in his article explaining the rankings.

“The Gators navigated a turbulent 2024 recruiting cycle to still finish with a top-10 class,” he begins. “Looking to return the program to the national title hunt, Billy Napier still needs to add more impact talent to the roster. Pulling Jalen Wiggins out of rival Florida State’s backyard was a key in-state win. He is an aggressive defensive lineman with excellent length and good initial quickness and range. He has shown he can be tough to handle, recording 16 sacks and over 30 tackles for loss as a junior.”

Haubert continues with an analysis of the other side of the ball.

“On offense, running back Waltez Clark is a smooth runner with the speed to generate explosive plays when he gets in the open field. Offensive tackle Enoch Wangoy is very raw and still learning the game, but he has a big frame with good length and is a multi-sport athlete. He is not a quick fix, but he has the physical tools to develop.”

There is still plenty of time for the Orange and Blue to gain ground, especially with the official visit schedule filling up in early summer. Nonetheless, Napier and Co. have their work cut out in the meantime.

Up next

Florida will host many prospects from the 2025 cycle and beyond for its annual Orange and Blue game on Saturday, April 13, inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on the SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire