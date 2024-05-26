From gates to green flag: A complete breakdown of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day is here!

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

It’ll be a busy day as tens of thousands of fans descend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Here’s a look at the race day schedule (all times ET):

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Gates open/close

9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: Cars to pit lane

8:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.: Borg Warner Trophy “March to the Bricks”

10:30 a.m.: Cars to grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:21 p.m.: “God Bless America” performed by Phillip Phillips

12:24 p.m.: “Star-Spangled Banner” performed by Jordin Sparks

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines from Roger Penske

12:45 p.m.: Green flag drops

For more information on race day festivities, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.