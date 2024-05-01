Gate City’s Dean returning to UVA Wise

(WJHL) – After a short stay in the NCAA Transfer portal, Gate City alum Bradley Dean will return to play college basketball in Southwest Virginia.

Dean will return to play for UVA Wise this upcoming winter, following a one-season stint at Miami (OH). He made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, posting a message with a graphic that read – ‘I’m Back.’

The dynamic guard played his first three seasons of college basketball for the Highland Cavs. He earned South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Player of the Year honors in 2022-23. He scored 21.4 points, while adding nearly 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Dean made 24 appearances for the RedHawks in 2023-24, making two starts. He averaged 7 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

