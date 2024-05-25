Garrett tosses complete-game shutout as Marlins toss fifth shutout in the past nine games

Left-hander Braxton Garrett tossed a four-hit shutout as the Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night in Phoenix, Ariz.

Garrett (1-0), making just his third start after beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He retired the final 14 batters and needed just 95 pitches, 71 of which were strikes, to register the first complete game of his career while lowering his ERA from 10.24 to 5.30.

It was the fifth shutout win in the past nine games for Miami, which improved to 8-3 over its past 11 contests. Jake Burger homered and scored twice, and Otto Lopez went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Marlins.

Blaze Alexander had two hits for Arizona, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Zac Gallen (5-4) picked up his second straight loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

Miami parlayed four singles into a 2-0 lead in the second. Jesus Sanchez led off the inning with an infield single and went to second when Burger lined a single to left. One out later, Tim Anderson singled to left to load the bases. Lopez then bounced a single over the mound into center field to drive in Sanchez and Burger.

Burger extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when he led off with his fourth home run of the season, a 441-foot drive off the facing of the second deck in left.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte went 0-for-4, snapping his 21-game hitting streak, tied for the fourth-longest in team history