Garrett Crochet earns second win for White Sox in 2024

Chicago (8-26) defeated St. Louis (15-19), 5-1, on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Former Vol Garrett Crochet (2-4) started for the White Sox and pitched six innings. He recorded six strikeouts and totaled 88 pitches (60 strikes) against 21 batters.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. Crochet (10-9) recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Crochet was selected by Milwaukee in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB draft. He signed with the Vols over Texas and Tulane.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire