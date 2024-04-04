Garrett College's Alex Vargo commits to North Florida

Apr. 4—McHENRY — After beginning his college career in Division I, Garrett College standout Alex Vargo will return to college basketball's top level.

Vargo announced his commitment to the University of North Florida on Monday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Vargo held offers from Morgan State and Mount St. Mary's.

Vargo began his college career at Division I Youngstown State in the 2020-21 season.

In 22 games for the Penguins, Vargo averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

After not playing for two seasons, Vargo joined Garrett this season.

Vargo averaged 26.7 points for the Lakers which led NJCAA Region 20.

In conference play, Vargo finished first in field goals (128), points (349) and points per game (26.8).

He hit 36 3-pointers in conference play which was sixth-best and 59 free throws which was seventh-best.

In Garrett's final game on February 27, Vargo scored a school record 47 points against Southern Maryland in a 113-95 Lakers win.

Vargo went 18 of 30 from the field including five 3-pointers.

It broke Jerome Adams' record from the 1997-98 season.

Vargo was named first-team All-Region 20 in Division II.

North Florida is based in Jacksonville and plays in the A-SUN conference.

The Ospreys went 16-16 overall and 9-7 in conference play this season.

The A-SUN will have three former area junior college standouts next season.

Along with Vargo, Austin Peay will feature Tekao Carpenter and Jalen Ware who previously played at Allegany College of Maryland.