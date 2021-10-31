Gardner Minshew is in for the Eagles. His sleeves are not.

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
After seeing the Philadelphia Eagles acquire quarterback Gardner Minshew via a trade, fans wondered when the former Jaguars quarterback would see his first action in green. Thanks to a huge lead in Detroit over the Lions, Minshew made his first appearance for the Eagles on Sunday.

It seems his sleeves, however, did not make the trip:

Sporting an…unorthodox look to his uniform, Minshew took the field.

As you might expect, Twitter was full of jokes.

In perfect Minshew fashion, the quarterback immediately led the Eagles on a scoring drive to push their lead over Detroit to 41-0. On the drive, Minshew hit on both of his passes for 11 yards.

Who needs sleeves?

