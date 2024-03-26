Gannon men's basketball team eliminated in NCAA Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Cal State-San Bernardino dominated in the paint and Gannon struggled shooting the ball as the historic turnaround season ended for the Golden Knights with a 99-65 loss on Tuesday in the NCAA Division II men's basketball Elite Eight.

Gannon ended the season 32-3 after winning three games last year, while CSUSB (27-7) moves on to the Final Four on Thursday.

Cal State, with a noticeable size difference, outrebounded Gannon 59-30. Sedrick Altman and Leandrew Knight also had career games as Altman scored 37 points and Knight added 27. Robby Robinson added a double-double for the Coyotes with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Gannon’s Nigel Haughton (10) takes a shot as the Gannon Golden Knights play the California State University San Bernardino Coyotes during the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NCAA DII Men's Basketball championship at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Gannon shot just 19-of-68 from the field with Josh Omojafo leading the way with 19 points.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon men's basketball eliminated in NCAA Elite Eight