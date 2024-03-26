Gannon men's basketball team eliminated in NCAA Elite Eight
EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Cal State-San Bernardino dominated in the paint and Gannon struggled shooting the ball as the historic turnaround season ended for the Golden Knights with a 99-65 loss on Tuesday in the NCAA Division II men's basketball Elite Eight.
Gannon ended the season 32-3 after winning three games last year, while CSUSB (27-7) moves on to the Final Four on Thursday.
Cal State, with a noticeable size difference, outrebounded Gannon 59-30. Sedrick Altman and Leandrew Knight also had career games as Altman scored 37 points and Knight added 27. Robby Robinson added a double-double for the Coyotes with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Gannon shot just 19-of-68 from the field with Josh Omojafo leading the way with 19 points.
This is a developing story. Return here for more on the game.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon men's basketball eliminated in NCAA Elite Eight