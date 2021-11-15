Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors (11-1) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021

Golden State Warriors 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🆚 – @Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

On Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, Warriors guard Damion Lee is set to return to the rotation after missing two games with a hip injury.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

@JColeNC is here. He just shared a moment with Steph Curry.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs GSW

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Ya09IGcAUm – 6:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. GSW, a few notes from Friday’s win:

LaMelo Ball finished with a career-high 17 rebs, tying Jeremy Lamb for the most rebs in a game by a Hornets guard

Ball is the first guard in franchise history with multiple 15-rebound games #AllFly – 5:50 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Damion Lee is expected to be available for today’s game against the Hornets, per Steve Kerr. – 5:32 PM

Damion Lee will return tonight for the Warriors in Charlotte. Steve Kerr said he’d still “like” to get Jonathan Kuminga rotation minutes, despite a packed bench. – 5:31 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says Damion Lee is good to go tonight in Charlotte. – 5:31 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

“We’re not going to trick Steph Curry. We not going to trick the Warriors.” — James Borrego

Said execution and getting off to a good start is important for the #Hornets tonight. pic.twitter.com/uvLhY6DOIy – 5:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Damion Lee is getting up pregame shots in Charlotte. Practiced fully last night. He looks likely to make his return for the Warriors tonight after a two-game absence because of a hip issue.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Pregame with JB starts now!🎙 #GSWvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Golden State Warriors @warriors

