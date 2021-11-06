Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets (5-4) play against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Late night coffee is encouraged ☕️ Tipoff coming soon!

📍 – Sacramento, CA

🆚 – @Sacramento Kings

⏰ – 10PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/TfHcRkKAfr – 10:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting in SAC 🖐️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5UAWzOZPj9 – 9:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Moe Harkless

👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/BZ49998hnd – 9:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

No change to the kings staters tonight. – 9:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

logo ‘rese

back-to-back from the logo for @Tyrese Haliburton 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8INxANWaqW – 9:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“We want the track meet. We’re in. Let’s go. We’re totally game for that type of fight tonight.”

-Luke Walton on the Kings’ battle with the Hornets tonight – 9:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

How has Miles Bridges changed his game this year? Is it all sustainable? @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the Hornets have unleashed Bridges on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/S0PDPlkoi9 – 9:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Always good to be home 👑 💧

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/33ZYF9tNnw – 8:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs SAC

LaMelo Ball (R Hip Contusion) is available.

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6HiDL9N5L3 – 8:54 PM

Story continues

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. He’s been upgraded and will be available to play tonight vs SAC #AllFly – 8:29 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from G League Stockton – 8:17 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

⭐️ 1st 20 @golden1cu members to stop by Sec. 120 can participate in tonight’s Sideline Star Watch! pic.twitter.com/DO358rMB5O – 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings made 23 3-pointers in the month of October!

This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/1GJDIy7DaF – 6:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of tonight’s matchup at SAC, a few notes on Miles Bridges’ start to this season:

Bridges 32 points at GS on 11/3 gave him his fourth 30pt game this season. He has more games with 30 points this season than he had in the first three seasons of his career (3) #AllFly – 6:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Need a fun way to get to tonight’s game? @ridespin has you covered!



Use promo code “SPINKINGS” for $5 off your next ride! pic.twitter.com/pNwMC6bCP5 – 6:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

In case you missed it from yesterday, head coach Luke Walton dropped by The Kings Beat Podcast. Give it a listen and subscribe to The Kings Beat! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/catching-hea… via @James Ham – 5:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington has been diagnosed with a left elbow hyperextension and has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. He is also out for Sunday’s game against the Clippers. #Hornets say he will be reevaluated early next week. – 5:23 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Hey gang I will have the incredible honor of pronouncing two dear friends husband and wife this weekend, so I’ll be taking a couple of days off from Kings coverage, but fear not. @ChrisBiderman has you covered tonight and I believe we’re sending the great @SacBee_JoeD on Sunday. – 5:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It’s Opening Night in Greensboro! Join us in wishing GOOD LUCK to the @greensboroswarm! 👏 😤

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HbSRh7SSuM – 5:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 to leave a 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠. pic.twitter.com/YWPLwqUJNz – 4:17 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

What’s your Friday night lookin like?!

How about a @Sacramento Kings game??

Two tickets for two lucky Kings fans! Ready go…..

(Make sure you’ve got your notifications turned on they got fast!) – 4:17 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings and California Office of Traffic Safety Encourage Fans to Have a “Go Safely Game Plan”

📝 ⏩ https://t.co/1TtooPSBmO pic.twitter.com/zTOCYv3XQb – 4:00 PM