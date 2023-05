The Aces defeat the Sparks, 93-65, and move to 3-0 on the year. Aja Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks as Kelsey Plum (19 points, 5 assists) and Jackie Young (16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) totaled 35 points. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 16 points and 5 rebounds. The Sparks fall to 1-2 with the loss.