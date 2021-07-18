Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix after lap 1 contact ends in crash for Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is now just eight points behind Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 standings.

Hamilton won Sunday's British Grand Prix after he was penalized 10 seconds for contact with Verstappen on the first lap of the race The contact between Hamilton's left-front tire and Verstappen's right rear sent Verstappen crashing into the wall and out of the race. Verstappen climbed from his car under his own power after the hard impact and was eventually taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Hamilton scored 25 points for winning the race after he entered it 33 points behind Verstappen for the title. The two drivers started on the front row after Verstappen won the sprint qualifying race ahead of Hamilton on Saturday. They fought brilliantly on the first lap until Hamilton went for an inside move in Copse corner on lap one.

Verstappen pushed Hamilton low entering the corner and tried to pinch him down toward the curb. The aggressiveness of both drivers resulted in contact and the right rear wheel broke off Verstappen's car as he went into the wall at a high rate of speed.

The incident was investigated by race stewards and Hamilton was subsequently penalized 10 seconds on his pit stop for the crash.