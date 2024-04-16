GAME DAY: Lubbock Matadors at New Mexico United

Apr. 15—Tuesday, U.S. Open Cup third round, Rio Rancho High School, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, ussoccer.com (streaming)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lubbock: The Matadors are an amateur side from the National Premier Soccer League who have generated considerable buzz in their third season of existence. Lubbock drew more than 2,000 fans to its 2-0 win over Dallas' FORO FC on April 2 in round two of the Open Cup. The NPSL season does not begin until May, but the Matadors advanced to the playoffs in 2023 and have some proven talent back, including forward Luke Jones, midfielder Aaron Asamoah and defender Kodai Kobayashi. Lubbock's front line is formidable with Jones, Salvador Martinez and Shuma Sasaki. Martinez netted the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute against FORO FC, while Sasaki assisted on the first tally and scored the clincher in stoppage time. Lubbock had just 42% of the possession but goalkeeper Owen Jack and his back line posted a clean sheet.

New Mexico: It's hard to say which United players might get big extended minutes Tuesday with the club scheduled to return to USL Championship play Saturday at North Carolina FC. Coach Eric Quill and his team certainly want to advance, but they'd also prefer to employ some players who've seen limited action, including some like Cristian Nava and Abu Danladi, who are working their way back from injuries. Other possibilities include midfielder Nannan Houssou, defender Avionne Flanagan, goalkeeper Kris Shakes and three players with academy contracts: Jackson Dubois, Yuto Oketani and Jace Sais. Tuesday will be Quill's first Open Cup match as a coach, but he has stressed the importance of playing well and keeping momentum after back-to-back wins. That could mean regulars like Daniel Bruce, Will Seymore or Harry Swartz see action.

NOTEWORTHY: The Lubbock Matadors were one of three amateur squads to earn victories in round two of the U.S. Open Cup. New Mexico is one of 16 USL Championship clubs that will enter in round three, with the other eight joining the mix in the round of 32 (May 7-8). The latter group includes defending league champ Phoenix and the top seven finishers based on last season's standings. Eight MLS teams will also enter in the round of 32, but other MLS clubs who are competing in the Concacaf Championship Cup will not participate in Open Cup play this year.

Ken Sickenger