Gallagher smashes Notre Dame’s hope of commitment

Sometimes you’re the sledgehammer and sometimes you’re the watermelon.

Notre Dame was indeed the watermelon as four-star wide receiver and top 100 overall player (247Sports) in the 2023 recruiting class Rodney Gallagher announced he’ll be playing college football at West Virginia.

Gallagher chose West Virginia over seven other finalists which included Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Pitt.

Gallagher was one of Notre Dame’s top offensive priorities in what has already been a stellar recruiting class.

Gallagher had originally stated that he’d be making his decision on July 4 but last week decided to bump up his commitment announcement.

Notre Dame remains having one wide receiver committed in their 2023 recruiting cycle, that of course being Braylon James of Stony Point in Round Rock, Texas.

