Gabby Douglas Signs Dr. Scholl’s Deal Ahead of Her First Competition in 8 Years

Gold medal Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas has entered into a new partnership with Dr. Scholl’s.

Ahead of her return to competition for the first time in eight years, Douglas is helping to promote Dr. Scholl’s skin care line — which includes foot-focused creams, balms and files — through a new campaign with the tagline, “It Starts With Dr. Scholl’s.”

“As an athlete who trains and competes barefooted, I know how important foot care is, and I am so excited to partner with Dr. Scholl’s,” Douglas said in a press release. “Dr. Scholl’s foot creams, masks, balms and files are essential to my routine! They help soothe, repair and restore my feet in a way that leaves me feeling my best, even after my most intense training sessions.”

Kate Godbout, chief marketing officer at Scholl’s Wellness Company, added: “We are huge fans of Gabby and are honored to have her representing the brand leading up to this summer’s competition. Her dedication to excellence and top-notch performance is truly inspiring. Together, we’re eager to inspire others to prioritize the importance of foot health and overall wellness as well.”

Douglas, who at the 2012 London games became the first black woman to win the individual All-Around gold medal, has set the American Classic competition as her return after taking time off from the sport. It’s the first of two qualifying events for the U.S Championships in May, where she’d seek to make her third Olympic team should she qualify. In addition to the individual award, Douglas also has has two team gold medals from the 2012 and 2016 games.

