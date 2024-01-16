FWAA honors Texas Tech football's Ben Roberts

The Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday named Texas Tech football linebacker Ben Roberts to its freshman all-America team.

Roberts, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman from Haslet Eaton, was credited with a team-high 107 tackles this season, tied with Alabama safety Caleb Downs for most among freshmen in the FBS. The previous season-high tackles total by a Red Raiders freshman was 104 by safety Donald Harris in 1987.

Roberts began the season as a backup inside linebacker, but was thrust into a larger role immediately when starter Jacob Rodriguez suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of the season opener. Roberts started every game thereafter and was in on 12 tackles against Oregon, his first start in the second game of the season.

He said his adjustment from high-school football to college was "definitely more mental, because I came from (playing) a safety in high school.

"So rolling down, new language in my ear, learning new fronts and stuff. ... But once I got it, I got it. I kind of left the safety stuff behind me. I can still cover pretty good; I think so. But (the mental adjustment), that's my big thing."

Roberts also was credited with 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

He is the sixth Tech player to receive freshman all-America recognition from the FWAA. The others were defensive tackle Colby Whitlock and wide receiver Michael Crabtree in 2007, offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark in 2012, defensive back Adrian Frye in 2018 and punter Austin McNamara in 2019.

Roberts previously earned recognition as Big 12 co-defensive freshman of the year by coaches and second-team All-Big 12 by The Associated Press.

Speaking about his awards in early December, Roberts said, "It's cool. That's really all it is. It's a nice thing to look at, but it doesn't affect me as a person. I'm still going to come out and work the same way that I have. Looking past those awards, they're nice and I appreciate them, but my biggest goal here is to win."

